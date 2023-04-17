Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $664.75.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

BIO stock opened at $479.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $574.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $475.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

