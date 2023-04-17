BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Earns Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioAtla presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.82. 700,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,897. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.23.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other BioAtla news, insider Christian Vasquez acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at $246,501.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,595.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 17.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BioAtla during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BioAtla during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

