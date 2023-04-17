Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) shares rose 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.11. Approximately 153,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 976,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

Biohaven Trading Up 8.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $968.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Biohaven Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter valued at about $572,100,000. RP Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. RP Management LLC now owns 2,936,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after buying an additional 1,825,396 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,709,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 468.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,238,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,228,000 after buying an additional 1,020,837 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

