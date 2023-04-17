BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIOL. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Stock Performance

BIOL opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $6.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.34. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

About BIOLASE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.