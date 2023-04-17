BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIOL. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, January 20th.
BIOLASE Stock Performance
BIOL opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $6.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.34. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
