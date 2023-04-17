Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Trading 48.8% Higher

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) traded up 48.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.79. 4,349,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,314% from the average session volume of 180,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Biotricity in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Biotricity Stock Up 48.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biotricity

Biotricity ( OTCMKTS:BTCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biotricity by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biotricity by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,595 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

