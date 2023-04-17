Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken Sells 20,000 Shares

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE BIR traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$8.20. 1,320,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,669. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.49 and a 12 month high of C$12.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.06.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.