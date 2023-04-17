Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Critical Review

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Birchcliff Energy and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ovintiv 0 7 11 0 2.61

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus target price of $11.08, indicating a potential upside of 80.43%. Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $62.80, indicating a potential upside of 62.91%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ovintiv has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 49.27% 29.77% 21.12% Ovintiv 29.18% 28.85% 12.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Ovintiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $1.03 billion 1.59 $502.81 million $1.83 3.36 Ovintiv $12.46 billion 0.75 $3.64 billion $14.20 2.71

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Birchcliff Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

