Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.15.

TSE:BIR opened at C$8.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.26. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.49 and a twelve month high of C$12.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

