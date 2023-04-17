Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $570.65 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $570.65 billion and approximately $17.93 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $29,492.06 on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Coin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,349,125 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

