Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Hits $285.58 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.31 or 0.00055267 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $285.58 million and $2.98 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00140942 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00037842 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.