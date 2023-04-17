Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $21.74 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00141139 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00055185 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00037762 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

