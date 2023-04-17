Bitcoin Private Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.28 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $5.28 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00142138 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00054804 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00037816 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000958 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.