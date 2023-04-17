Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $145,054.85 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and $145,054.85 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.19518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.6210856 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $129,341.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

