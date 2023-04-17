BitShares Price Hits $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $34.55 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004658 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004802 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,926,154 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

