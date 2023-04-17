BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $662.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $675.00 to $662.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $733.64.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $691.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

