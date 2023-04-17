Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 12,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BA traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,208. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.80. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.