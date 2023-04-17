Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.4% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $492.60. 776,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $609.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $492.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

