BMO Capital Markets Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $190.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.16.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $165.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.56. Atlassian has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $43,028.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $1,404,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,237,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,715 shares of company stock valued at $44,402,347. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

