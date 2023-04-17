Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE) Insider Wolf Martinick Purchases 322,269 Shares

Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE – Get Rating) insider Wolf Martinick acquired 322,269 shares of Botala Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$48,984.89 ($32,440.32).
Botala Energy Stock Performance
About Botala Energy
Botala Energy Limited explores for and develops coal-bed methane (CBM) and renewable energy opportunities in southern Africa, primarily Botswana. Its principal property is the 70% owned Serowe CBM project located in central Kalahari Karoo basin of Botswana. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Osborne Park, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
- The Top 2 Chip Stocks Going Into Earnings Season
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
- Disgruntled Franchisee’s Push McDonald’s To Pursue Cost Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Botala Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botala Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.