Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE) Insider Wolf Martinick Purchases 322,269 Shares

Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE – Get Rating) insider Wolf Martinick acquired 322,269 shares of Botala Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$48,984.89 ($32,440.32).

Botala Energy Stock Performance

About Botala Energy

(Get Rating)

Botala Energy Limited explores for and develops coal-bed methane (CBM) and renewable energy opportunities in southern Africa, primarily Botswana. Its principal property is the 70% owned Serowe CBM project located in central Kalahari Karoo basin of Botswana. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Osborne Park, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Botala Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botala Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.