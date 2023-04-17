Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Britvic from GBX 740 ($9.16) to GBX 750 ($9.29) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

BTVCY stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. Britvic has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

