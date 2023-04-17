Brokerages Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Target Price at $16.60

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.94. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

