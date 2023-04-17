Brokerages Set flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Price Target at $12.17

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

flatexDEGIRO Trading Up 36.9 %

Shares of FNNTF stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. flatexDEGIRO has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

