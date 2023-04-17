Brokerages Set flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Price Target at $12.17

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTFGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

flatexDEGIRO Trading Up 36.9 %

Shares of FNNTF stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. flatexDEGIRO has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF)

Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.