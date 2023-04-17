Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) PT at $68.33

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $90.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $91.73.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 52.53% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.6197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 85.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth $36,495,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 61,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.