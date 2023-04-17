Brokerages Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT at $84.17

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $9.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. Novavax has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $76.77.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.14 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($11.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 1,572.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Novavax by 65.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Novavax by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

