Brokerages Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT at $84.17

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Novavax Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $9.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. Novavax has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $76.77.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.14 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($11.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 1,572.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Novavax by 65.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Novavax by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.