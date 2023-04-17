Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) PT Raised to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 199,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,459. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

