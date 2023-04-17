Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.45. 801,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,642. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,119.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

