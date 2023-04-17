Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

BIP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 580,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,620. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.18 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

