Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.11

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.
Buzzi Unicem Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18.
About Buzzi Unicem
Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.
