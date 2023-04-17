C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading Up 0.8%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 17,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

C-Com Satellite Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$50.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of -0.24.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

