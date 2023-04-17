C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.70.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.64. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

