C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE AI traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,396,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,422,209. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.61. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,410 shares of company stock worth $1,581,689. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in C3.ai by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $2,615,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in C3.ai by 8,888.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 5,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

