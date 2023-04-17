C3.ai’s (AI) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AI. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Price Performance

AI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.96. 9,870,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,411,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,689 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.