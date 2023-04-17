C3.ai’s (AI) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AI. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.55.
AI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.96. 9,870,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,411,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.61.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
