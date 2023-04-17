Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Short Interest Up 34.2% in March

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 745,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity at Cadiz

In other news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 3,675,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,513,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,773,625.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDZI. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadiz Stock Down 3.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadiz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CDZI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. 274,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

