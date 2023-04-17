Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$87.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.79.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$82.85 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$58.75 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total transaction of C$404,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at C$3,267,308.30. In other news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total transaction of C$404,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at C$3,267,308.30. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 200,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.38, for a total transaction of C$16,276,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,259,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,730,118,778.62. Insiders sold a total of 269,000 shares of company stock worth $21,881,897 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

