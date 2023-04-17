Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.43

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 1595067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. On average, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 39.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,358 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,616,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 980,324 shares during the period. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Articles

