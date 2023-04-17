Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Down 22.3% in March

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 353,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance
CAPR traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.29. 101,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,213. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $108.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
