Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Down 22.3% in March

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 353,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

CAPR traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.29. 101,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,213. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $108.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Capricor Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $138,000. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

