Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Shares Down 2.5%

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) was down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 21,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 45,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Capstone Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

