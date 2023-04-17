CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.90.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $327,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CarMax by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after acquiring an additional 291,804 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

