Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Down 27.0% in March

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 668,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CSIOF remained flat at $9.58 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.