Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Down 27.0% in March

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 668,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CSIOF remained flat at $9.58 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.23.
About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
