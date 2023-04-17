Casper Trading Up 30.2% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $596.74 million and approximately $32.52 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,647,251,758 coins and its circulating supply is 10,924,760,702 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,646,444,615 with 10,924,003,627 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05425268 USD and is up 4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $31,374,423.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.