Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,436 shares during the quarter. Castle Biosciences accounts for approximately 1.2% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Castle Biosciences worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $264,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $52,960.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $264,431.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,901 shares of company stock worth $793,954. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 4.1 %

CSTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

CSTL traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

