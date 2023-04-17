Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Up 174.2% in March

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 174.2% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.20. 15,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,217. Catalyst Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.25 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Catalyst Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

