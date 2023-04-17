CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,600 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 900.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

