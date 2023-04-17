Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,000 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the March 15th total of 324,500 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Price Performance

Shares of CELC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 25.46 and a quick ratio of 25.46. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

