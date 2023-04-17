Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Celestica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.55. 167,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.42. Celestica has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

