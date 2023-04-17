Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 950 ($11.76) to GBX 1,000 ($12.38) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ceres Power from GBX 1,560 ($19.32) to GBX 1,155 ($14.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC raised Ceres Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceres Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.50.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

CPWHF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.53. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

