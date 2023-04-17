Certara (CERT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Certara (NASDAQ: CERT):

4/11/2023 – Certara is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Certara was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

4/3/2023 – Certara was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

3/27/2023 – Certara had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $27.00.

3/10/2023 – Certara had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Certara had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Certara had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Certara Price Performance

CERT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.90. 730,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,858. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 265.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

Get Certara Inc alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Certara by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.