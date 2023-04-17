CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Up 65.5% in March

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CFSB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFSB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

CFSB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFSB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.64. 9,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338. CFSB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CFSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

