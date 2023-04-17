Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,322. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.42.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 23.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in Washita County, Oklahoma. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

