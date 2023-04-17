Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $195.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.11.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $172.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.81. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

